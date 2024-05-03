As Teacher Appreciation Month approaches this May, Starbird, one of the nation’s first super-premium fast-food concepts, reaffirms its commitment to supporting educators and their vital contributions to society. Recognizing firsthand the invaluable role teachers play in shaping future generations, Starbird is proud to announce several initiatives aimed at showing appreciation and giving back to the education community.

“At Starbird, we believe in the power of education and the incredible impact teachers have on shaping young minds. This initiative is personally significant, as both of my parents were teachers when I was growing up,” said Aaron Noveshen, Founder and CEO of Starbird.” Teacher Appreciation Month is an opportunity for us to express our gratitude and support for the dedicated educators who work tirelessly to inspire and educate our youth.”

To further support education initiatives, Starbird invites its guests to participate in giving back during the month of May. Customers can easily make a $5 donation towards education by adding the item “$5 Education Donation” to their online orders. Starbird will match all donations received, with proceeds going towards two impactful organizations:

The Children’s Book Project: Serving underserved communities in the Bay Area, The Children’s Book Project provides books and educational resources to promote literacy and learning among children.

Los Angeles Education Partnership (LAEP): As the leading education non-profit in Los Angeles, LAEP focuses on education equity for all students, working with educators, parents, and community members to ensure that every child has access to a quality education.

“We’re excited to partner with Starbird to celebrate teachers and the invaluable role they play in inspiring classrooms and communities,” said LAEP Interim CEO Dawn A. Kurtz. “It is our hope that as we champion educators, we uplift learning communities and create equitable environments for students and families.”

In addition to these initiatives, Starbird is delighted to offer a special treat for teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week from May 6 to May 10. Teachers with a valid education ID can enjoy a complimentary entree item as a token of appreciation for their hard work and dedication.

“We are excited to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Month by not only recognizing the incredible work of teachers but also by taking meaningful actions to support education and empower our community,” added Noveshen.

Starbird has been committed to education since its inception and launched an Education Fund program three years ago to double down on their education commitment. The program contributes $5,000 per employee per year towards the development and future of all team members. This benefit is applicable to any area of study at any accredited institution of their choice, including any two- or four-year colleges and universities offering bachelor’s, associate’s, or trade degrees. Online programs, technical/vocational schools, or language courses are also included, reflecting Starbird’s dedication to supporting continuous learning and growth among its workforce.