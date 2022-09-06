Starbird Announces National Franchise Program

Starbird, one of the nation’s first super-premium fast-food concepts, today announced the launch of its national franchise program to expand the brand in select markets, after closing a $12 million capital raise led by KarpReilly. Founded in 2016 by Aaron Noveshen and The Culinary Edge (TCE), a premier innovation agency in food and beverage, Starbird currently operates 12 units throughout California and multiple virtual brands in the region. The company plans to double its unit count over the next 18 months, with its first franchised stores aimed at opening in Q2 2023.

In support of the brand’s new program, Starbird recently welcomed Daniel Lecocq as Vice President of Franchise Development. Daniel brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the franchise industry to the table and will play a vital role in helping Starbird scale the business by aligning with notable franchise partners.

“I knew Starbird was primed for growth when I joined the team. There is tremendous opportunity in the market right now for franchise owners to invest in Starbird and join the future of fast food,” says Daniel Lecocq, Vice President of Franchise Development of Starbird. “I am thrilled to be able to help launch the franchise program and lead the brand’s expansion into new territories across the country.”

Known for its hand-crafted, feel-good crispy chicken, bold flavors, and chef-driven innovation, Starbird offers an unrivaled customer experience coupled with an optimized menu and tech-enabled solutions to meet consumers’ increasing needs for convenience and accessibility. The brand’s chicken is never raised with antibiotics, is individually hand breaded in a secret blend of gluten free flours and spices and is served with any one of Starbird’s nine tasty, homemade sauces. Starbird also offers a suite of virtual brands under the Starbird name, including Starbird Wings, Starbird Salads, Starbird Bowls and the brand’s vegetarian plant-based concept, Gardenbird.

“The launch of Starbird’s national franchise program means so many exciting things for our brand. This expansion gives us the opportunity to bring our positively delicious chicken to more states and have a positive impact on the communities we inhabit,” adds Aaron Noveshen, founder and CEO of Starbird.

Starbird franchise opportunities are available in states across the U.S., including Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, Texas, Illinois, and Florida.

The brand is currently seeking experienced multi-unit operators looking to diversify their portfolio through Area Development commitments at a minimum of five stores each over a maximum of three years. Candidates should have restaurant and business experience, along with a minimum net worth of at least $3M and liquid capital of $1M. For both traditional and non-traditional units, operators that meet preliminary qualifications can expect an investment ranging from $1,138,074 - $1,588,963.