Starbird—the nation’s first super-premium fast-food concept—is here to help you start 2025 on a delicious note with their new Italian-inspired menu lineup. Leading the celebration is the Chicken Parm Sandwich, a crispy, flavorful take on a classic comfort food that’s perfect for resetting your cravings.

Here’s what’s on the menu to celebrate the season:

Chicken Parm Sandwich ($9.97) Crispy chicken, marinara sauce, fresh basil, provolone cheese, basil pesto, and roasted garlic aioli on a toasted bun.

Bella Chop Salad ($13.27) A crisp and satisfying salad featuring crispy chicken, romaine & cabbage blend, grape tomatoes, aged provolone, shaved radicchio, garlic parmesan, parsley, and house-made golden balsamic vinaigrette, topped with roasted garlic aioli and balsamic drizzle.