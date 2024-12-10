Starbird, one of the nation’s first super-premium fast food concepts, announced its second-ever franchise development agreement, partnering with Mehta Investment Group to bring 17 new locations to Washington state. The expansion includes 15 locations in the Seattle area and two in Spokane, with plans to open the first locations in 2025. This announcement comes on the heels of Starbird’s inaugural franchise development agreement with Whiplash Holdings to bring seven locations to Denver, marking the brand’s first expansion outside of California.

Led by Vin Mehta and his son Rohit, Mehta Investment Group is a family-owned enterprise with a track record of success across a variety of industries. With decades of experience in business and operations, Vin will oversee the strategic direction of the partnership, while Rohit will manage daily operations and build Starbird’s footprint in Washington. Together, they bring a dynamic approach to growing the brand and fostering connections with local communities.

“Starbird stood out to us because of its premium offerings and commitment to redefining fast food,” said Vin Mehta, principal of Mehta Investment Group. “We’re excited to introduce Starbird to Washington and share its chef-crafted menu and elevated guest experience with the communities we serve. This is more than just a business opportunity for us—it’s about becoming part of a brand that’s changing the way people think about fast food. We’re thrilled to contribute to its growth and look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

Known for its chef-driven innovation and feel-good crispy chicken, Starbird delivers NAE (no antibiotics ever), fresh, never frozen chicken, hand-breaded in a proprietary gluten-free flour blend, complemented by nine house-made dipping sauces. With an impressive Average Unit Volume (AUV) of $4.1 million, Starbird continues to redefine what fast food can be.

“Starbird’s incredible growth reflects the demand for high-quality, chef-driven fast food that resonates with today’s consumers,” said Aaron Noveshen, founder and CEO of Starbird. “Vin and Rohit Mehta bring a powerful combination of operational expertise and a genuine passion for community engagement. We’re confident they’ll establish Starbird as a beloved brand in Washington and help us continue setting a new standard in fast food.”

With franchise opportunities available in key U.S. markets—including California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, Texas, Illinois, and Florida—Starbird is actively seeking seasoned multi-unit operators interested in Area Development commitments of five stores over three years. Qualified candidates should possess restaurant and business experience, a minimum net worth of $3 million, and liquid capital of at least $1 million. Investments range from $1,138,074 to $1,588,963 for traditional and non-traditional units. Additionally, Starbird is progressing on franchise development deals in key U.S. markets, including Salt Lake City, Phoenix, San Diego, and Chicago.