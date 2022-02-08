Starbird Debuts New Store in Corte Madera, California

Starbird, one of the nation’s first super-premium fast food concepts, announced today the opening of its newest restaurant in Corte Madera. This location officially marks the brand’s tenth location overall in the state. Located at the Corte Madera Town Center, guests will be able to dine in at the restaurant or digitally order via the Starbird mobile app, Starbird website and third-party delivery partners. By downloading and signing up for the Starbird app, guests can earn a $5 reward and place their orders for direct pickup, delivery or catering while earning additional rewards points for every order. Prior to the grand opening, guests can also sign up for a free meal offering by visiting starbirdchicken.com/cortemadera.

Known for its hand-crafted, feel-good crispy chicken, bold flavors and chef-driven innovation, Starbird offers an unrivaled customer experience coupled with a broad chicken based menu and tech-enabled solutions to meet consumers’ increasing needs for convenience and accessibility. The brand’s chicken is always raised with no antibiotics, individually hand breaded in a secret blend of gluten free flours and spices and served with any one of Starbird’s nine tasty, homemade sauces. Starbird’s new Corte Madera restaurant will serve fan favorites including crispy tenders, hand-chopped salads, wings, sandwiches served on house baked rolls, and more. Starbird also offers a suite of virtual brands under the Starbird name, available to order digitally in Corte Madera, including Starbird Wings, Starbird Salads, Starbird Bowls and the brand’s new vegetarian plant-based concept, Gardenbird.

“We’re ecstatic to introduce Marin County to the hand-crafted, feel good crispy chicken that Starbird has come to be known for,” says Aaron Noveshen, founder and CEO of Starbird. “We had a remarkable year of growth as a brand — from increasing our footprint across the San Francisco Bay area to closing on a significant capital raise — and these achievements moved us closer to fulfilling our ongoing mission of reimagining fast food with our unrivaled customer experience and unmatched bold flavors.”

Starbird is also slated to enter multiple markets throughout the Bay Area and Los Angeles within the next 24 months. As part of its growth strategy, the brand plans to launch a national franchise program in early 2022.

Starbird Corte Madera will offer dine-in, carry out via pick-up, and contactless delivery through its website, mobile app, and various third-party delivery partners. The new location will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m., and Sunday 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.