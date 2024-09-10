Starbird, one of the nation’s first super-premium fast food concepts, announced its expansion in the Bay Area with two grand openings of its newest locations in Palo Alto on Monday, September 9, followed shortly thereafter in Pleasanton later this fall. This announcement comes on the heels of the brand’s latest restaurant in South San Francisco this past April, which shattered the company’s sales records during its first weekend of opening.

To celebrate the grand opening, the brand will be offering a free Starbird meal to its first 500 customers during the event at Palo Alto on Friday, September 13 when doors open during a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Chamber at 10 a.m. Two lucky guests who attend the giveaway will also have the chance to win a Starbird Golden Ticket, granting a year of free Starbird meals*.

Additionally, Starbird is continuing its partnership with GiftAMeal, providing a way for customers to give back to their community while indulging in Starbird’s delectable crispy chicken. When dining at any Starbird restaurant in San Francisco, customers can scan the GiftAMeal menu QR code and upload a photo of their meal to donate a full meal to the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank. For every additional photo shared on social media through GiftAMeal, an extra meal will be donated. To date, Starbird has donated over 5,500 meals.

Known for its hand-crafted, feel good crispy chicken, bold flavors, and chef-driven innovation, Starbird’s chicken is raised without antibiotics and is always fresh and never frozen. Individually hand-breaded in a secret blend of gluten free flours and spices, Starbird’s chicken pairs perfectly with any one of its nine tasty, homemade dipping sauces. Starbird’s new restaurants will offer its full menu, including:

Tender Boxes – Served with house seasoned fries, super slaw, and house made sauces

Sandwiches – Locally raised, sustainably farmed poultry on freshly toasted brioche

Chicken Nuggets – All white meat nuggets, never treated with antibiotics, fresh never frozen

Wings – No antibiotics ever, twice-cooked crispy wings with choice of house made flavors

Salads – Hand chopped greens and local vegetables with house made dressing

Both restaurants will offer dine-in, carry-out via pick-up, and contactless delivery through its website, mobile app, and various third-party delivery partners.

“These grand openings in Palo Alto and Pleasanton mark a significant step in our mission to revolutionize fast food,” said Aaron Noveshen, Founder and CEO of Starbird. “We are committed to delivering the most delicious, high-quality food with unmatched convenience and value. We look forward to welcoming new guests and showing them why Starbird is the future of fast food.”

Starbird is also slated to enter additional markets throughout the Bay Area and Los Angeles within the next 12 months including Cupertino and Torrance. As part of its growth strategy, the brand is actively looking for qualified franchisees to grow the brand on a national level in states such as Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, Texas, Illinois and Florida. Visit www.starbirdfranchising.com for more information about franchising opportunities.

The new restaurants will be at 2515 El Camino Real Suite 102, Palo Alto, CA 94306 and 6455 Owens Drive, Pleasanton, CA 94588. Hours are Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

*Starbird Golden Ticket winners will be eligible to enjoy a year of free Starbird meals. This includes 52 meals, valued at a maximum of $15, redeemable digitally once per week.