Starbird is launching its mouthwatering Cali Gold BBQ Menu, bringing bold flavors and crispy perfection to your fall food lineup.

The brand new, limited-time offer is officially available system-wide until December.

Cali Gold Bacon BBQ Sandwich $12.47 Crispy chicken, BBQ seasoning, crispy bacon, mayo, classic slaw, dill pickles, Cali Gold BBQ Sauce, soft round bun.

Cali Gold BBQ Salad $13.27 Crispy chicken, romaine & cabbage blend, grape tomato, cucumber, roasted corn, bacon, Cali Gold BBQ Sauce, BBQ seasoning, green onions, avocado mash, Greek Yogurt Ranch.

Cali Gold Wings / Boneless Wings $11.47/$13.47/$15.47/$25.47 Cooked to order crispy wings, Cali Gold BBQ Sauce, BBQ seasoning, green onions.

Peach Iced Tea $2.47/2.97 House-made Iced Tea with a splash of Peach.

Berry Bliss Lemonade $2.47/2.97 House-made Lemonade with a blend of strawberries, blackberries, blueberries & raspberries.



Additionally, Starbird is also offering Game Day packages perfect for tailgating or watching the big game from home.

· Small GameDay Package

o (Serves 4-5): 20 Wings, 10 Tenders, (2) super slaw, (2) 6oz sauces. — $64.97

· Large Game Day Package

o (Serves 9-10): 40 Wings, 20 Tenders, (4) super slaw, (4) 6oz sauces – $104.97