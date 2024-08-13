As students and families prepare for a new school year, Starbird, the nation’s first super premium fast food brand, is excited to launch several community-focused initiatives. The Starbird team is dedicated to celebrating the amazing teachers who make learning joyful and inspiring and is eager to announce initiatives including a catering giveaway, discounted family meals, and fundraising events.

1. Catering Giveaway – Starbird is celebrating all of the amazing teachers who make learning fun! To honor their hard work and dedication, Starbird is giving away 10 catering orders for an unforgettable class party. Entries open August 19.

2. Family Meal Fridays – Customers can receive $5 off the Starbird Family meal every Friday with code “family.” The Starbird Family meal includes 12 tenders, 1Ib of tots, 2 slaws, and 6 house-made sauces. Discount available through website or app orders only.

3. Fundraisers – Non-profit organizations can host a dine and donate fundraiser with Starbird for their next event. Starbird donates 15% of all sales generated by your group back to the organization. Book an event HERE.