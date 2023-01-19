Starbird Notches Fourth Straight Year of 25 Percent-Plus Comps Growth

Starbird, one of the nation’s first super-premium fast food concepts, announced today that it has achieved its fourth consecutive year of more than 25% same store sales growth resulting from the brand’s growing footprint. Since the start of the year, Starbird added three new locations to its portfolio, with the most notable being the brand’s first streetside restaurant in Southern California located in Hermosa Beach which opened in Q4. Corporately, the brand has plans to expand across the state with more than 5 new locations slated to open before the end of the year.

“Since joining the team as Director of Marketing, I have seen immense potential for this brand and it’s been exciting to see how much we have accomplished in such a short period of time,” says Casey Hilder, Director of Marketing, Starbird. “We’ve had the privilege of opening numerous new stores across California this year, which has set us up for success as we head into our first official year of franchising. With everything we have planned for 2023 – from new stores to technology advancements to new LTO launches – I have no doubt that momentum will carry us into another successful year of growth.”

Focusing on the rapid shift in dining preferences, Starbird launched its latest iteration of the brand’s loyalty program – Starbird Loyalty 2.0 – to increase the number of guest touchpoints and drive digital ordering. Starbird Loyalty 2.0 is a points-based program, offering an individualized experience that allows guests to redeem rewards sooner and pick which reward is right for them. With innovation at the core of Starbird’s menu, the team behind the program has continuously evolved its features and resources since the program’s initial launch to help its loyal customers get as close as possible to the unique dining experience they’re known for. The company’s investment in digital innovation resulted in a 15% increase in loyalty user growth in 2022, stemming from the addition of more than 53,470 new users.

In addition, Starbird’s integrated digital platform has created 70% off premise sales which stem from its omni-channel ecosystem through its mobile app, touchscreen ordering in store, loyalty program, and delivery. This omni-channel approach includes Starbird’s suite of virtual brands – Starbird Salads, Starbird Wings, Starbird Bowls and Gardenbird – which made up 11% of total sales in 2022 and continue to build digital revenue year after year. Starbird plans to launch a new virtual brand in 2023.

Fueled by its financial success, Starbird has also made strides on the development front since the launch of its national franchise program in Q3 2022. The brand’s commitment to menu innovation, increased brand accessibility, digital and the overall customer experience has helped Starbird reach AUV’s of $3.6M. As part of its expansion plan for 2023, Starbird is currently seeking experienced multi-unit operators looking to diversify their portfolio through Area Development commitments with a minimum of five stores each. Opportunities are available in Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, Texas, Illinois, and Florida.