Starbird to Open New LA Restaurant this Summer

Starbird announced the brand has plans to open a new location in the heart of Los Angeles this summer. Situated at 7150 Beverly Blvd., at the bustling intersection of Beverly and La Brea, Starbird Fairfax – LA represents the first in a series of highly anticipated grand openings for the brand throughout 2023. With an ambitious expansion plan in place, Starbird aims to bring their delectable offerings to chicken enthusiasts in various regions of California including Marina del Rey, Palo Alto, South San Francisco, and Pleasanton.

“The opening of our newest Starbird location represents an exciting milestone as we expand our presence in Los Angeles and the Bay area,” says Aaron Noveshen, founder and CEO of Starbird. “We are thrilled to bring our innovative menu and commitment to quality to this vibrant community. The response from our customers and the demand for our offerings have been phenomenal, and we look forward to continuing this momentum throughout the remainder of the year and into 2024 with 6-8 additional new openings already in the pipeline.”

Known for its hand-crafted, feel-good crispy chicken, bold flavors and chef-driven innovation, Starbird offers an unrivaled customer experience coupled with an optimized menu and tech-enabled solutions to meet consumers’ increasing needs for convenience and accessibility. The brand’s chicken is never raised with antibiotics, is individually hand breaded in a secret blend of gluten free flours and spices and is served with any one of Starbird’s nine tasty, homemade sauces. Starbird Fairfax – LA will serve the full menu that has captivated customers and garnered rave reviews across its existing locations including crispy tenders, hand-chopped salads, wings with a choice of homemade flavors, sandwiches that are served on house baked rolls, and more. The brand also has established an impressive LTO program with revolving new items that make an appearance on Starbird menus throughout the year. Starbird also offers a suite of virtual brands under the Starbird name, available to order digitally, including Starbird Wings, Starbird Salads, and the brand’s vegetarian plant-based concept, Gardenbird.

Fueled by its financial success, Starbird has also made strides on the development front since the launch of its national franchise program in Q3 2022. The brand’s commitment to menu innovation, increased brand accessibility, digital and the overall customer experience has helped Starbird reach AUV’s of $4.3M*. As part of its growth strategy, Starbird is currently seeking experienced multi-unit operators looking to diversify their portfolio through Area Development commitments with a minimum of five stores each. Opportunities are currently available in Oregon, Nevada, Colorado, Arizona, Florida, Texas and Utah. Upcoming markets will include Washington and portions of California.