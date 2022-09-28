Starbird Opens in Berkeley’s California Memorial Stadium

Starbird announced its newest non-traditional location in Berkeley’s California Memorial Stadium. This opening marks the brand’s third non-traditional location, with other outposts in Santa Clara’s Levi's Stadium and San Francisco International Airport, and thirteenth location in California.

The Bay Area-born concept’s nontraditional stadium location opened in September for California Memorial Stadium’s season opening game and is serving fan favorites including classic tenders and crispy fries at the 50-yard line all season long. With the ability to exist in unique spaces such as stadiums and airports, Starbird can offer new and returning guests the opportunity to experience the brand in a convenient setting.

“At Starbird, we place a deep commitment to providing our guests with one-of-a-kind premium fast food and customer service, and we’re thrilled that we can continue to serve guests in the nontraditional segment,” says Aaron Noveshen, founder and CEO of Starbird. “With our headquarters and several locations in the Bay Area, we have a strong connection to the community and feel honored to be able to add an outpost within the stadium of one of our home teams.”

Outside of Starbird’s non-traditional locations, the brand’s full menu offers crispy tenders, hand-chopped salads, sandwiches served on house-baked rolls, and more. The brand’s chicken is never raised with antibiotics, is individually hand breaded in a secret blend of gluten free flours and spices and is served with any one of Starbird’s nine tasty, homemade sauces. Starbird also offers a suite of virtual brands under the Starbird name, including Starbird Wings, Starbird Salads, Starbird Bowls and the brand’s vegetarian plant-based concept, Gardenbird.

Starbird expanded into Los Angeles earlier this year with two pop-up kitchens, and most recently announced the opening of its first Southern California streetside location in Hermosa Beach this October. The brand is slated to open multiple streetside restaurants in 2023 including Marina del Rey, West Hollywood, and additional South Bay locations.

As part of its growth strategy, Starbird launched its national franchise program in September to expand in states across the U.S. including Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, Texas, Illinois, and Florida.