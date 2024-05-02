Starbird, one of the nation’s first super-premium fast food concepts, announced the opening of its newest restaurant in South San Francisco. This location officially marks the brand’s first to open in the Bay Area since Corte Madera in Q1 2022 and the 11th location in the region. This announcement comes on the heels of Starbird’s latest grand opening in Southern California, which opened in Marina Del Rey last month.

To celebrate the grand opening, the brand will be offering a free Starbird meal to its first 500 customers during the event on Friday, April 26 when doors open at 10:30 a.m. Two lucky guests will also have the opportunity to win a Starbird Golden Ticket, which will be valid for free Starbird for a year.

Recently, Starbird also announced its partnership with GiftAMeal, providing a way for customers to give back to their community while indulging in Starbird’s delectable crispy chicken. When dining at any Starbird restaurant in San Francisco, customers can scan the GiftAMeal menu QR code and upload a photo of their meal to donate a full meal to the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank. For every additional photo shared on social media through GiftAMeal, an extra meal will be donated. To date, Starbird has donated over 1,000 meals.

Known for its hand-crafted, feel good crispy chicken, bold flavors, and chef-driven innovation, Starbird’s chicken is raised without antibiotics and is always fresh and never frozen. Individually hand-breaded in a secret blend of gluten free flours and spices, Starbird’s chicken pairs perfectly with any one of its nine tasty, homemade dipping sauces. Starbird’s new South San Francisco restaurant will offer its full menu, including:

Tender Boxes – Served with house seasoned fries, super slaw, and house made sauces

Sandwiches – Locally raised, sustainably farmed poultry on freshly toasted brioche

Chicken Nuggets – All white meat nuggets, never treated with antibiotics, fresh never frozen

Wings – No antibiotics ever, twice-cooked crispy wings with choice of house made flavors

Salads – Hand chopped greens and local vegetables with house made dressing

Starbird fans can also order from the limited-time Bahn Mi menu, featuring the delicious Bahn Mi Sandwich, Bahn Mi Salad, Loaded Bahn Mi Fries, Loaded Bahn Mi Tender Box, and Vietnamese Sticky Wings, available until supplies last.

“Today marks a homecoming for Starbird as we proudly unveil our newest location in South San Francisco, returning to our roots where the Starbird journey began in the vibrant Bay Area,” says Aaron Noveshen, Founder and CEO of Starbird. “We believe in delivering a straightforward promise – exceptional food that served with convenience and value, and we can’t wait to share our innovative, crave-worthy menu with the community that inspired it all.”

Starbird is also slated to enter multiple markets throughout the Bay Area and Los Angeles within the next 18 months including, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Cupertino, and Torrance. As part of its growth strategy, the brand is actively looking for qualified franchisees to grow the brand on a national level in states such as Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, Texas, Illinois and Florida. Visit www.starbirdfranchising.com for more information about franchising opportunities.

Starbird South San Francisco will offer dine-in, carry-out via pick-up, and contactless delivery through its website, mobile app, and various third-party delivery partners. The new restaurant will be located at 988 El Camino Real, South San Francisco, CA 94080. Hours are Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.