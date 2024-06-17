Starbird, the nation’s first super-premium fast food chain, shared its partnership with GiftAMeal in the Bay Area, offering customers a unique opportunity to give back to their community while enjoying the brand’s signature crispy chicken.

The current partnership allows customers at any Starbird location in San Francisco to scan the GiftAMeal menu QR code and upload a photo of their meal to donate a full meal to the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank. For each additional photo shared on social media through GiftAMeal, an extra meal will be donated.

This partnership will run throughout summer, concluding on August 31. In South San Francisco alone, Starbird has already donated 450 meals