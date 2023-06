Starbird, the California-based super-premium fast-food concept, is hoping to reimagine the chicken sandwich category.

This includes an all-new lineup featuring the revamped Starbird Sandwich, the upgraded Cali Bacon Sandwich, and the brand-new Seoul Star Sandwich. These sandwiches are stacked with La Brea Brioche Round Roll, 4-ounce chicken fillets, and crispy Applewood Smoked Bacon.