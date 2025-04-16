Starbird, one of the nation’s first super-premium fast food concepts, is raising the bar once again with the debut of three health-forward and crave-worthy new sides, available now across all locations: Crispy Thai Brussels Sprouts, Elote Street Corn, and Starbird Garden Salad. Designed to bring the same bold flavors and elevated quality found in Starbird’s signature chicken to every side of the tray, these additions mark the next evolution in the brand’s ongoing commitment to reimagining fast food.

The new lineup includes:

Crispy Thai Brussels Sprouts – Crispy brussels sprouts tossed in a sweet Thai glaze, topped with crispy shallots and fresh cilantro, served with your choice of dipping sauce. $6.47

Elote Street Corn House–roasted corn blended with cotija cheese, Tajín, and cilantro for a cool, creamy, and craveable take on a classic. $4.97

Starbird Garden Salad – A refreshing mix of romaine and cabbage, watermelon radish, grape tomatoes, cotija cheese, pepitas and green onion, served with your choice of dressing. $4.97

“From day one, we’ve set out to make every bite at Starbird unforgettable and that includes our sides,” said Aaron Noveshen, founder and CEO of Starbird. “These new additions reflect our culinary roots and our belief that fast food should still deliver bold, vibrant flavors and thoughtful ingredients. We look forward to introducing the new sides to both loyal and new guests alike.”

In collaboration with The Culinary Edge (TCE), Starbird’s longtime innovation partner, the new sides were developed through a robust process of market trend analysis, customer research, and hands-on testing. TCE played a critical role in shaping the culinary vision from early ideation and marketplace tours in cities like New York and Seattle to in-depth consumer testing and field rollout. The result: sides that not only meet growing demand for more vegetable-forward options but also deliver the flavor-forward punch Starbird is known for.

These new items complement, not replace, Starbird’s existing lineup and reflect the brand’s responsiveness to evolving consumer preferences. While currently being introduced system-wide, Starbird anticipates some of the new sides becoming permanent fixtures based on guest feedback and performance.