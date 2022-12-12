Starbird Releases New Truffle Products

Starbird, one of the nation’s first super-premium fast food concepts, announced today its partnership with fan favorite Truffleist, the New York-based company who produces handcrafted, small-batch truffle products, to develop four new limited-time menu offerings.

"The Truffleist team is incredibly proud to partner with Starbird in offering these exciting new menu items, and we can't wait to welcome our West Coast friends and fans along to enjoy," says Jimmy Kunz, Founder & CEO of The Truffleist. "Starbird is a natural partner for The Truffleist, sharing our commitment to delivering craveable, fun to eat products of highest quality, that elevate the customer's everyday dining experience."

Growing up in New York City, Truffleist founder Jimmy Kunz developed an appreciation for culinary experiences at a young age. As appreciation turned to passion, Jimmy began making truffle butter as a holiday gift for friends and family before he was inspired to take his passion to the next level by officially becoming Truffleist. Since launching the company with the flagship truffle butter in 2013, The Truffleist now offers a growing selection of distinct truffle products comprised of truffles imported from the countrysides of Italy, France, and Spain along with base ingredients source locally from small farms and artisanal producers. Truffle products are available at pop-up markets, specialty shops, online, and in select Whole Foods stores on the East Coast.

Available now through the end of March 2023 at all Starbird locations, Starbird’s loyal customers will have the opportunity to enjoy the latest in the brand’s line of limited-time menu offerings featuring a variety of Truffleist products including:

Truffle Bird – $10.97

Crispy chicken served with truffle aioli, truffle oil, cabbage and iceberg blend, tomato, creamy Italian vinaigrette, and garlic oil

Truffle Tenders – (3) for $13.97 or (4) for $14.97

Crispy tenders garnished with truffle oil, lemon pepper, grated parmesan, and chopped parsley; served with truffle aioli

Truffle Wings – Priced by piece with the rest of the wings

Choice of bone-in or boneless wings garnished with truffle oil, lemon pepper, grated parmesan, and chopped parsley; served with truffle aioli

Truffle Fries – $5.97

House fries garnished with truffle oil, grated parmesan, and chopped parsley; served with truffle aioli.

With 12 streetside restaurants in its portfolio, Starbird recently celebrated the opening of its first SoCal location in Hermosa Beach last month. The brand has plans to expand across both California and target markets in the U.S. in 2023 with the launch of its national franchise program, including Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, Texas, Illinois, and Florida.

Known for its hand-crafted, feel-good crispy chicken, bold flavors, and chef-driven innovation, Starbird offers an unrivaled customer experience coupled with an optimized menu and tech-enabled solutions to meet consumers’ increasing needs for convenience and accessibility. The brand’s chicken is always raised with no antibiotics, individually hand-breaded in a secret blend of gluten-free flours and spices, and served with any one of Starbird’s nine tasty, homemade sauces. Starbird also offers a suite of virtual brands under the Starbird name, including Starbird Wings, Starbird Salads, Starbird Bowls, and Gardenbird, the brand’s vegetarian plant-based concept.

“In the past, Starbird has had success in partnering with CPG brands to develop LTOs which directly align with our quality of food, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with Truffleist – the brand that knows truffle the best,” says Casey Hilder, Director of Marketing, Starbird. “We have seen a growing popularity around truffle products, which are usually reserved for fine dining experiences, so we’re thrilled to offer these new menu items at a comparable price point that perfectly complement our existing menu. We know that they will be an instant hit amongst our Starbird fans!”