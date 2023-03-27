    Starbird Rolls Out Orange Chicken Lineup

    Industry News | March 27, 2023
    It will be available in all locations until June.

    Starbird has created its own take on Orange Chicken.

    Created in partnership with America’s leading culinary innovation agency, The Culinary Edge, these limited-time offerings will tantalize the taste buds with their unique blend of sweet and tangy flavors. Now available at all Starbird locations through June, the exclusive-to-Starbird menu items include:

    Mandarin Orange Chicken Salad ($12.47) – Crispy orange glazed chicken, shredded cabbage, shredded carrot, sliced cucumber, mandarin orange, crispy wonton strips, green onion, cilantro, toasted sesame seed, Creamy Sesame Vinaigrette

    Orange Chicken Tenders ($12.97 / 4 Tender Box with slaw and fries $14.47) – Crispy orange glazed tenders topped with cilantro, green onion, toasted sesame seeds. Served with Creamy Sesame Vinaigrette and Orange Glaze Sauce.

    Orange Chicken Sandwich ($10.97) – Crispy chicken, sweet orange glaze, shredded cabbage, creamy sesame vinaigrette, sliced cucumber, green onion, mayo and toasted sesame seeds. 

    Orange Chicken Wings (8 for $10.97 / 10 for $12.97 / 12 for $14.97 / 20 for $20.97) – Orange Glazed wings topped with cilantro, green onions and toasted sesame seeds, served with Creamy Sesame Vinaigrette and Orange Glaze Sauce. 

