Starbird Rolls Out Orange Chicken Lineup

Starbird has created its own take on Orange Chicken.

Created in partnership with America’s leading culinary innovation agency, The Culinary Edge, these limited-time offerings will tantalize the taste buds with their unique blend of sweet and tangy flavors. Now available at all Starbird locations through June, the exclusive-to-Starbird menu items include:

Mandarin Orange Chicken Salad ($12.47) – Crispy orange glazed chicken, shredded cabbage, shredded carrot, sliced cucumber, mandarin orange, crispy wonton strips, green onion, cilantro, toasted sesame seed, Creamy Sesame Vinaigrette

Orange Chicken Tenders ($12.97 / 4 Tender Box with slaw and fries $14.47) – Crispy orange glazed tenders topped with cilantro, green onion, toasted sesame seeds. Served with Creamy Sesame Vinaigrette and Orange Glaze Sauce.

Orange Chicken Sandwich ($10.97) – Crispy chicken, sweet orange glaze, shredded cabbage, creamy sesame vinaigrette, sliced cucumber, green onion, mayo and toasted sesame seeds.

Orange Chicken Wings (8 for $10.97 / 10 for $12.97 / 12 for $14.97 / 20 for $20.97) – Orange Glazed wings topped with cilantro, green onions and toasted sesame seeds, served with Creamy Sesame Vinaigrette and Orange Glaze Sauce.