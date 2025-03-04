Starbird, one of the nation’s first super-premium fast food concepts, today announced the signing of two new franchise development agreements, furthering its expansion into key markets across the U.S. Spearheaded by established restaurant operators, these agreements will bring a total of 10 additional new Starbird locations to Salt Lake City, Utah and Chicago, Illinois, with the first openings anticipated in late 2025 and early 2026.

Five locations will open in Salt Lake City and surrounding areas, while five additional locations are planned for the greater Chicago metropolitan area. These markets were chosen for their thriving food scenes, growing demand for modern, chef-driven dining options, and the franchisees’ deep community ties. With a proven ability to succeed in both urban and suburban settings, Starbird is well-positioned to introduce its fresh take on super premium fast food to these regions.

“These latest franchise agreements represent another milestone moment in Starbird’s strategic expansion,” said Aaron Noveshen, founder and CEO of Starbird. “As we continue expanding into new markets, we’re looking forward to collaborating with operators who share our passion for unmatched food and operational excellence. Their experience and dedication will be instrumental in successfully bringing Starbird to these regions.”

The new franchise partners, who bring decades of experience operating successful restaurant brands, chose Starbird for its strong unit economics, innovative menu, and forward-thinking business model. Their investment underscores the growing appetite for premium chicken concepts and Starbird’s reputation as a standout leader in the category.

Since launching its franchise program, Starbird has attracted experienced multi-unit operators committed to bringing a better premium chicken experience to their communities. With an impressive Average Unit Volume (AUV) of $4.1 million, Starbird has set itself apart in the quick-service industry by offering fresh, never-frozen, antibiotic-free chicken, hand-breaded in a proprietary blend of gluten-free flours and spices and cooked in rice bran oil. Beyond its signature crispy chicken, Starbird’s menu features bold flavors, nine house-made dipping sauces, and a variety of options including salads, wraps, bowls, wings, and breakfast, catering to a wide range of tastes and dietary preferences.

With franchise opportunities available in key U.S. markets—including California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Colorado, Arizona, Texas, Illinois, and Florida—Starbird is actively seeking seasoned multi-unit operators interested in Area Development commitments of a minimum of five restaurants. Qualified candidates should possess restaurant and business experience, a minimum net worth of $3 million, and liquid capital of at least $1 million. Investments range from $1,138,074 to $1,588,963 for traditional and non-traditional units.