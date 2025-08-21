Starbird, the rapidly-growing restaurant concept redefining fast food with its perfectly crispy chicken and tech-forward experience, is spreading its wings to Colorado. The brand will make its debut outside of California with a new location opening in Denver on September 15, 2025, at 965 S. Colorado Blvd. With 18 locations across Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area, this milestone marks the beginning of Starbird’s expansion into both the Colorado market and the national stage. More locations in Colorado, including Castle Rock, are already in development.

Starbird is one of the nation’s first super-premium fast-food concepts, redefining quick service by combining chef-driven recipes, high-quality ingredients and elevated presentation with seamless, tech-enabled ordering and delivery. Guests can order via mobile app, in-store kiosks or contactless pickup, ensuring a frictionless experience while maintaining the high standards of fresh, thoughtfully prepared food.

At the heart of Starbird’s menu is fresh, never-frozen, “no antibiotics ever” chicken, hand-breaded in small batches with a signature gluten-friendly spice blend for maximum crispiness. Guests can enjoy salads like the Avo Cabo Crunch, featuring crispy chicken with romaine and cabbage, grape tomatoes, cotija, pepitas, cilantro and avocado dressing. They also feature a variety of Chicken Tenders served with house-made sauce, like the Sweet Thai Chicken Tenders with house-made Thai glaze, fresh herb mix, Asian herbs and toasted sesame seeds. Additionally, the menu includes a variety of flavorful chicken sandwiches, nuggets and wings.

Aaron Noveshen, a classically trained fine dining chef and restaurant entrepreneur, and his restaurant innovation agency The Culinary Edge, known for shaping brands like First Watch and Dunkin’, founded Starbird in the Bay Area in 2016 to reimagine what fast food could be. That vision, rooted in Noveshen’s passion for culinary excellence and tech-enabled convenience, quickly resonated with diners across California. Now, with Denver’s growing reputation as a nationally recognized dining scene, Starbird saw the perfect opportunity to bring its fresh take on fast food to a new market.

“Denver offers the perfect blend of culinary curiosity, innovation and deep community roots,” Noveshen said. “We’re excited to contribute to that dynamic energy with Starbird, sharing our passion for flavorful, high-quality chicken and a fun, approachable dining experience. Our commitment to freshness and house-made ingredients is central to who we are, from using elevated, unexpected ingredients to constantly innovating and exploring new culinary frontiers. We can’t wait to introduce Denver to our bold, trailblazing take on chicken and make Starbird a part of the city’s thriving food scene.”

At its new 2,435-square-foot Denver location, guests can enjoy a seamless ordering process via three in-store kiosks with full-photo menus and detailed item descriptions. Mobile-first loyalty perks, dedicated pickup shelves and streamlined delivery systems ensure convenience at every touchpoint.

Daniel Wagner, CEO of Whiplash Holdings, played a key role in bringing Starbird to Colorado. His hospitality company develops and operates restaurant concepts, and he’s always looking for bold ideas to introduce to the state. With experience as a former director of operations at local chain restaurants in Denver, Wagner first tried Starbird in San Francisco and immediately recognized its potential.

“The first time I had Starbird, I was blown away,” Wagner said. “I’d never tasted anything with that level of crispiness and quality in a fast-food setting. I know how much people in Colorado appreciate great food made with care. Starbird brings something totally different to the scene, and I’m excited to help introduce it to a city that I love.”

Starbird is dedicated to becoming a true part of the Denver community and making a positive impact. Through Starbird’s Gift a Meal program, guests are invited to scan a QR code in-store and upload a photo of their meal, which triggers a donation to the restaurant’s local food bank. In Denver, that partner is Food Bank of the Rockies. Starbird’s Denver location will also support the Denver Children’s Foundation and its various fundraisers throughout the year. Over the years, the brand has also supported frontline workers, healthcare professionals and California firefighters, staying true to its mission of giving back in meaningful and lasting ways.

On Friday of opening week, September 19, Starbird will give out free meals to the first 200 guests starting at 10:30 a.m. As part of the celebration, two lucky visitors will also receive golden tickets, earning them free Starbird for an entire year.

Starbird will be open Monday-Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to midnight, with dine-in, pickup and delivery available via the Starbird app and major delivery platforms. For more information, visit www.starbirdchicken.com or follow @StarbirdChicken on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.