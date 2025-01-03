Starbucks is kicking off the new year by welcoming a new espresso beverage to the menu, alongside a lineup of new and returning favorites:

For the first time, Starbucks will add a Cortado to its lineup of espresso classic beverages such as the Cappuccino and Caffè Latte. Originating from Spain, a traditional Cortado is small in size and strong in flavor. The name comes from the Spanish word “cortar,” meaning “to cut,” as the steamed milk cuts through the bold espresso, creating a perfectly balanced sip with a creamy texture.

Starbucks Cortado is crafted with three ristretto shots of Starbucks subtly sweet Blonde Espresso, and is only served hot, in a short size (8 oz). Customers can also try the new Brown Sugar Oatmilk Cortado for a flavorful non-dairy twist on the classic Cortado.

Returning to the menu, for a limited time, are the customer-favorite Pistachio Latte and Pistachio Cream Cold Brew.

In response to a popular customer request for the ability to adjust the level of sweetness in Starbucks matcha beverages, Starbucks has updated its matcha powder to now be sweetened with classic syrup, enabling customers to customize the sweetness level to their preference.

Customers can also enjoy the new certified vegan Spicy Falafel Pocket, alongside the returning Vanilla Bean Custard Danish.

Coffee lovers can also experience new Starbucks Single-Origin Ethiopia, a blonde roast coffee featuring ginger blossom aromas and notes of tangerine, lemon balm, and sweet dates, available as whole bean and as the featured light roast brewed coffee at company operated Starbucks stores for a limited time.

Starting Jan. 3, a new collection of seasonal drinkware launches, featuring abstract patterns and shades of light pink, cool blue, and bright green, available for a limited time.

This winter, hot honey is back at Starbucks Reserve locations in Chicago, New York City, and Seattle, featuring bold new beverages and treats. Customers can enjoy a hot honey twist on Starbucks Reserve beverages with the introduction of the Hot Honey Cortado, Hot Honey Dirty Chai, and Hot Honey Ginger Spritz, as well as the return of the Hot Honey Espresso Martini.