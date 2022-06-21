Starbucks Adds New Drinks and Bites to Summer Menu

Beginning Tuesday, June 21, customers can add a radiant pop of color to the summer season with new sips and tasty bites at Starbucks, perfect for enjoying the sunny days ahead.

The newest refreshing beverages to join the summer menu at Starbucks include the bright and bold Pineapple Passionfruit and Paradise Drink Starbucks Refreshers beverages, alongside the new Chicken, Maple Butter & Egg Sandwich and Cookies & Cream Cake Pop. Plus, customers can find a new selection of colorful, summer-inspired drinkware at Starbucks stores this summer.

New Pineapple Passionfruit & Paradise Drink Starbucks Refreshers beverages

Inspired by the wistful flavors of a pineapple popsicle and passionfruit shaved ice, the new Pineapple Passionfruit Starbucks Refreshers beverage brings all the summer vibes with every sip. The beverage features tropical flavors of pineapple and passionfruit, hand shaken by Starbucks baristas with real diced pineapple pieces and ice to create a delicious island escape that is 100 calories for a Grande (16 fl oz). Customers can also order the beverage with lemonade for an extra burst of flavor.

The new nondairy Paradise Drink Starbucks Refreshers beverage adds coconutmilk to the Pineapple Passionfruit Starbucks Refreshers beverage for a creamy, dreamy, tropical sip that is 140 calories for a Grande (16 fl oz).

“The Paradise Drink Starbucks Refreshers beverage is like sunshine in a cup – the bright tropical flavors are radiant, happy, and joyful. It’s the perfect summer sip for little moment of escape wherever you are,” says Raegan Powell, a senior product developer from Starbucks R&D who led the creation of the new drink.”

The Pineapple Passionfruit and Paradise Drink Starbucks Refreshers beverages join the colorful, fan-favorite Starbucks Refreshers beverage menu which also includes the Strawberry Acai Starbucks Refreshers beverage, Mango Dragonfruit Starbucks Refreshers beverage and the nondairy Pink Drink and Dragon Drink. Starbucks Refreshers beverages first joined the US menu in 2012, delivering thirst-quenching refreshment from natural flavors shaken with real diced fruit and green coffee extract.

New Chicken, Maple Butter & Egg Sandwich and Cookies & Cream Cake Pop

The new Chicken, Maple Butter and Egg Sandwich features chicken, fluffy eggs and a maple butter spread on a toasted oat biscuit roll for a satisfying and savory sandwich with a hint of sweetness.

For a sweet summer treat, the Cookies & Cream Cake Pop combines chocolate cake with creamy sandwich cookie buttercream and cookie bits, dipped in white chocolate coating, and finished with dark chocolate cookie crumb.

Summer-inspired drinkware

Starbucks is also introducing new, summer-inspired cold cups, tumblers, water bottles and more; see the full collection of new summer merchandise. Plus, Starbucks Rewards members who bring a clean, personal reusable cup into participating stores will earn 25 Stars in addition to the existing 10 cents off their beverage.

*Customers can earn 25 Stars up to three times per day for bringing a clean, personal reusable cup into participating cafés.

Find vibrant Starbucks summer flavors down the grocery aisle

Starbucks now offers the new Starbucks BAYA Energy in several flavors, including Pineapple Passionfruit, Mango Guava and Raspberry Lime available now wherever groceries are sold.