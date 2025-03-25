A new collection of Peanuts-inspired merchandise is coming to participating Starbucks stores across the U.S. as part of the global brand partnership between Starbucks and Peanuts that celebrates kindness, coffee, and community.

Starting March 25, participating Starbucks stores will introduce drinkware that features the Peanuts gang, as well as a new Snoopy persona, Joe Kind Snoopy, available exclusively at Starbucks.

The Starbucks and Peanuts collection will be available for a limited time while supplies last.

Peanuts Love Plastic Cold Cup (24oz)

This cold cup features Joe Kind Snoopy listening with his whole heart as his friend Woodstock shares a story in bird language. Made with double-wall construction and a smooth flat lid with a straw. Suggested Retail Price: $19.95

Peanuts Joe Kind Snoopy Stainless Steel Tumbler (16oz)

This stainless steel tumbler features Joe Kind Snoopy and Woodstock celebrating as they spread love, joy and happiness around them. It has a matte finish and double-wall vacuum insulation, a spill-resistant flip lid, and a tapered body for a comfortable grip, keeping drinks hot for 1.5 hours and cold for 4 hours. Suggested Retail Price: $29.95

Peanuts Friendship Ceramic Mug (14oz)

This Peanuts mug showcases all the Peanuts gang hanging out and having a good time. This mug features a light, matte finish. Suggested Retail Price: $24.95