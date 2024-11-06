Starbucks unveiled the details of its holiday menu, returning to stores nationwide on November 7.
- Starbucks Holiday Menu:
- Starbucks is introducing its first holiday Refresher, the new Cran-Merry Orange Refresher, which can also be ordered as a Cran-Merry Orange Lemonade Refresher or Cran-Merry Drink featuring coconutmilk.
- Holiday handcrafted espresso beverages also return, including the iconic Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte and Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte. Tea fans can enjoy the Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai.
- Customers can enjoy a variety of seasonal holiday cold foams, including a new gingerbread cold foam, and returning flavors, peppermint chocolate, sugar cookie, chestnut praline and caramel brulée.
- New pastries include the Turkey Sage Danish, Dark Toffee Bundt, Snowman Cake Pop and Penguin Cookie, with the Sugar Plum Cheese Danish and Cranberry Bliss Bar as returning favorites.
- Holiday Cup Designs: For many customers, the return of Starbucks holiday cups signals the holidays are here. Starbucks is debuting four new holiday hot cup designs and a cold cup that capture the merriment of the season.
- Seasonal Whole Bean Coffee: Three seasonal coffee blends will be available at Starbucks stores throughout November and December, including Starbucks Thanksgiving Blend, Starbucks Christmas Blend (back for its 40th year!) and Starbucks Holiday Blend.
- Starbucks Reserve Holiday Menu: U.S. Starbucks Reserve Roasteries and stores in Seattle, Chicago and New York City will debut three exclusive new beverages on Nov. 7, featuring the iconic holiday flavor of eggnog, with the Iced Caramel Brulée Eggnog Latte, Eggnog Espresso Martini and Fog Nog Tea Latte. The Starbucks Reserve Peppermint Mocha and Peppermint Mocha Espresso Martini return to the holiday menu, alongside a variety of seasonal food, merchandise and experiences.
- Non-dairy, no extra charge starts on 11/7: Starbucks announced that when the holiday menu launches on Nov. 7, the company will remove the extra charge for customizing beverages with non-dairy milk (soymilk, oatmilk, almondmilk and coconutmilk) at company owned and operated stores in the U.S. and Canada.