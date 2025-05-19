Beginning Tuesday, May 20, Starbucks will introduce new limited-time beverages, just in time for the upcoming summer season.
- The following summer beverages are available for a limited time, while supplies last:
- Inspired by the flavors of horchata, a popular and beloved beverage throughout Latin America and beyond, the NEW Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso features Starbucks Blonde Espresso which provides a light, smooth, and subtly sweet profile that pairs well with the new horchata flavored syrup – a fusion of warm cinnamon, sweet vanilla and subtle nutty notes reminiscent of the rice milk that makes up a traditional Mexican-style horchata – shaken with ice and topped with oatmilk.
- Summer-Berry Refreshers, a customer favorite from last summer return this year. Featuring a sweet and summery blend of raspberry, blueberry, and blackberry flavors shaken with ice and poured over Raspberry Flavored Pearls, it is also available with lemonade in the Summer-Berry Lemonade Refresher or with creamy coconutmilk in the Summer Skies Drink.
- A news Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop also joins the summer menu, featuring strawberry cream cake mixed with buttercream, dipped in a chocolaty icing, and finished with a strawberry design.
- Customers can sip in style all summer long with a new collection of drinkware, including a limited-edition collab with FARM Rio.
- Summer started early at Starbucks Reserve locations in Chicago, New York City and Seattle with the debut of the new Ube Espresso Martini, Masala Chai Latte, and Crispy Hashbrown Egg Cup earlier this month.