Chipotle Mexican Grill announced “Summer of Extras,” a new three-month program that will give away more than $1 million in free burritos to Chipotle Rewards members in the U.S. from June 1 through August 31. To join in on the fun, guests can sign up for Chipotle Rewards and opt into the program here: chipotle.com/summer-of-extras. “‘Summer of Extras’ kicks […]