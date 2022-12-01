Starbucks Appoints Katz & Associates for Real Estate Representation

Starbucks, world’s largest coffeehouse chain, has appointed Katz & Associates for their real estate representation in Brooklyn and Staten Island, in addition to Long Island, which was awarded to Katz earlier this year. Katz’s Russel Helbling, Michael Peguero, and Sean Philipps will serve as Starbucks’ exclusive brokers in these regions.

Russel Helbling has worked with Starbucks for the past 16 years and has completed over 100 deals on their behalf, including 10 leases since he joined Katz & Associates a year ago. Helbling, a Managing Director at Katz shares: “We are very excited to expand our territory with Starbucks Coffee Company and are so grateful for the opportunity. I have represented the brand for the past 16 years on Long Island and previously had the pleasure of representing Starbucks in Northern New Jersey. Expanding into Brooklyn and Staten Island presents a new chapter in my relationship with Starbucks and we can’t wait to implement the systems we have used in the past to continue their successful expansion into these markets.”

Katz & Associates began operations in January of 1996. The company currently maintains offices in New York City, Charlotte, Boca Raton, Nashville, New Jersey and Orlando. Katz & Associates’ primary focus is assisting retailers, restaurants and landlords in all capacities including strategic planning, market analysis, lease and sale negotiations and dispositions. Our team of seasoned veterans has decades of experience and invaluable market knowledg