This summer Starbucks is bringing fan-favorite Raspberry Syrup back to the menu.
Beginning Tuesday, July 29, Raspberry Syrup will be available at Starbucks for a limited time. Whether stirred into a refreshing iced tea, layered into a white chocolate mocha, or blended into cold foam, Raspberry Syrup adds a sweet, juicy and vibrant twist.
- Fans can also experience the flavor in a new way with the new Raspberry Cream Cold Brew which combines Starbucks signature slow-steeped cold brew, sweetened with vanilla syrup, and topped with a rich, creamy raspberry cold foam, creating the perfect balance of smooth coffee and fruity indulgence in the ideal summer sip.
- Available at U.S. Starbucks stores for a limited time, while supplies last.