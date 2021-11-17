Starbucks Brings Back Reusable Red Cup Giveaway

The holidays are back at Starbucks and the celebrations have only just begun. Continue the cheer with a favorite Starbucks holiday tradition: the reusable red cup giveaway, which returns November 18 at stores in the U.S.

Customers who order a handcrafted holiday beverage at participating Starbucks stores in the U.S. will receive the free reusable red cup while supplies last. Tomorrow is the perfect time to try the new Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte or any of your favorite festive drinks like the Peppermint Mocha. The cup offer is available for orders picked up in stores (including café, drive-thru and curbside) and through Starbucks Delivers.

This year’s cup features a whimsical ribbon design and is made with 50% recycled content. Just like any reusable cup, bring it back next time you visit Starbucks for a $.10 discount on your order! Customer adoption of reusable cups is one part of Starbucks ongoing commitment to reduce single-use cup waste and goal to reduce waste by 50% by 2030.