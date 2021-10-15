Starbucks Brings Back Week of Exclusive Offers with 'Star Days'

Starting October 18, Starbucks is celebrating its Starbucks Rewards members with the return of Star Days, a week of exclusive offers and exciting ways to earn even more Stars towards free favorites—available exclusively through the Starbucks app.

Celebrate Star Days by signing up for Starbucks Rewards. Joining is simple. Download the Starbucks app and create an account or join at Starbucks.com. More Stars means more Rewards, and more free favorites.

October 18 — Stars for Fall Monday

This Star-filled week kicks off on Monday, Oct. 18. Starbucks Rewards members who order any fall drink (grande or larger) like a Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or new Apple Crisp Macchiato on Monday will receive 25 Stars loaded to their account for their next visit.

October 19 — 50 Star Tuesday

On Tuesday, Oct. 19, members will receive 50 Bonus Stars when they load $10 or more onto their Starbucks Rewards Card.

October 20 — Half-Off Wednesday

For the midweek celebration, members who order their favorite drink (grande or larger) will get half-off on another drink in the same order.

October 21 — Triple Star Thursday

This isa rare chance to collect more Stars and earn Rewards even faster. For the second time ever, Starbucks Rewards members can collect triple Stars on almost every order purchased at participating stores on Thursday, Oct. 21.

October 22 — Friday, Fri-Yay

Members who spend $10 or more (pre-tax) at participating stores will get 50 Bonus Stars.