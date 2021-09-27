Starbucks Celebrates 50 Years with Free Coffee on National Coffee Day

In celebration of Starbucks 50th anniversary, Starbucks is inviting customers to bring in a clean, empty, reusable cup (up to 20 fl. oz.) into participating cafe locations in the U.S. on National Coffee Day, Sept. 29, to receive a free cup of Pike Place Roast brewed coffee. Starbucks is marking the milestone anniversary with customers to share how grateful the company is to be part of their communities and daily lives.

Pike Place Roast represents Starbucks decades of coffee roasting experience, knowledge and passion. Named after the location of the original store in Seattle’s Pike Place Market that opened in 1971, Pike Place Roast is Starbucks signature medium roast coffee served in stores everyday around the world. Pike Place Roast was introduced in 2008 and was created using input from nearly 1,000 customers who spent almost 1,500 hours providing feedback on what’s important to them in a cup of coffee. Master blenders and roasters at Starbucks then artfully created the coffee. The result is a smooth, well-rounded blend of Latin American coffees with subtly rich flavors of chocolate and toasted nuts.

Select Starbucks Reserve locations, including the Starbucks Reserve Roasteries in Seattle, Chicago and New York City, are also celebrating on National Coffee Day. On Sept. 29, customers who bring in a clean, empty reusable cup into those stores will receive a free Starbucks Reserve coffee or cold brew.