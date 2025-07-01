Beginning Tuesday, July 1, Starbucks is celebrating the 4th of July with the new Firework Frappuccino Blended Beverage.
- Bursting with flavor, the red, white, and blue layers and refreshing, tangy-sweet drink features the delicious berry flavors of Starbucks Summer-Berry Refresher blended with coconut milk and poured over juicy raspberry-flavored pearls. A swirl of strawberry purée and a cloud of vanilla sweet cream cold foam tops off the drink with a silky finish.
- The Firework Frappuccino is available in U.S. Starbucks cafés from July 1–7, while supplies last.