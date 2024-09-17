This National Coffee Day, Starbucks is celebrating the connection that can be fostered over a cup of coffee by hosting an exclusive, intimate event unlike anything done before.

On Sunday, September 29, Starbucks will bring together coffee-lovers, music devotees and communities across the country by partnering with iconic music duo, SOFI TUKKER to host a special Twitch livestream DJ set, “At Home With SOFI TUKKER,” accompanied by an exclusive Amazon deal.

Whether by yourself or with others, the most meaningful connections happen when you can be your most authentic self – within the comfort of your home. That’s why this National Coffee Day, Starbucks is driving connection by celebrating with an at-home DJ streaming set on Twitch, inviting audiences to enjoy a Sunday morning at home with loved ones over coffee and music.

More details about the fun collab and celebratory National Coffee Day deal:

SOFI TUKKER – one of the most celebrated musical duos: Their new album BREAD (“Be Really Energetic and Dance”) is the physical embodiment of energy to support their lifestyle and work The free, two-hour AM set (from 10 AM – 12 PM PT / 1 – 3 PM ET) invites communities to connect over a blend of music inspired by coffee roast pairings in partnership with Twitch and its newly launched DJ Program, a first-of-its kind offering that makes it possible for DJs to create live communities around music Starbucks is the first brand to partner with Twitch via the new platform to bring a live DJ set to audiences across the country.

