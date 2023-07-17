Starbucks Celebrates Summer with Pink Beverages and Merchandise

Starbucks is here to celebrate the hottest color of the summer with a variety of refreshing pink beverages and iconic pink merchandise.

Starbucks menu is pretty in pink this summer (and all year long!) with several tasty and refreshing beverages in your favorite shades of pink.

Customers can enjoy a variety of pink Starbucks beverages, including the iconic Pink Drink Starbucks Refreshers Beverage, the Dragonfruit Starbucks Refreshers Beverage, the Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refreshers Beverage, the Iced Passion Tango Tea Lemonade, the Strawberry Crème Frappuccino Blended Beverage, and the new Frozen Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers Beverage.

And nothing says “think pink” better than the Birthday Cake Pop, the perfect addition to summer sipping.

Find your dream cup with a piece of Starbucks drinkware in the season’s hottest hue. Customers can find the fan-favorite Iridescent Magenta Bling Cold Cup, the bright and shiny Stainless Steel Petunia Cold Cup and the Iridescent Bubblegum Pink Grid Cold Cup at all U.S. Starbucks locations, while supplies last.



If pink isn’t in your summer color palette, Starbucks has a line of new summer drinkware in a variety of exciting colors and patterns that will make the perfect accessory for every summer look.

And to keep the celebrations going this summer, starting this Wednesday, July 19, Starbucks Rewards members can enjoy Summer WinsDays by receiving 25% off one cold beverage every Wednesday after 12 p.m., from July 19 until August 9. The Summer WinsDay coupon is available exclusively through the Starbucks app.