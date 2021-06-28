Starbucks, Chance the Rapper Launch New TikTok Contest

Chance the Rapper is teaming up with Starbucks for the Made Ready campaign, inspired by Starbucks ready to drink bottled and canned coffees.

On June 28, Chance dropped his #MadeReadyDuet TikTok challenge, inviting customers to duet with him and share their “Made Ready moment” – showing how they are ready for whatever is in front of them. Three winners will receive a personalized shout-out from Chance and a bottomless mini-fridge with a one-year supply of Starbucks bottled and canned coffees. One grand prize winner will also win a live one-on-one video moment with Chance where he’ll hype them up for their next big moment. The contest runs through July 11.

“I wanted to partner with Starbucks because I’m made ready, and I’m always proud of what I have going on and what I’m going into,” he says.