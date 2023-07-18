Starbucks Debuts New Vanilla and Caramel Flavors in Retail Stores

Coffee enthusiasts can now enjoy two of the most beloved Starbucks café flavors at home with the debut of Starbucks Vanilla Flavored Coffee by Nespresso for Vertuo and Starbucks Caramel Flavored Coffee by Nespresso for Vertuo, which are set to arrive at grocery stores starting this month. Each capsule is crafted with high-quality, 100% arabica Starbucks coffee that customers know and love with the premium at-home coffee experience of Nespresso.

Starbucks Vanilla Flavored Coffee by Nespresso for Vertuo: Sweet vanilla and decadent shortbread notes come together beautifully with one of our lightest roasts. Made with natural flavors, it's a delightful cup – perfectly balanced and velvety smooth.

Starbucks Caramel Flavored Coffee by Nespresso for Vertuo: Luxurious caramel notes create smooth, balanced flavor with a buttery richness. Made with natural flavors, it's just the right coffee for moments of everyday indulgence.

Both Vanilla and Caramel flavors can be enjoyed with milk or your favorite add-in for a creamy, flavorful moment. These delicious coffees are available online and where groceries are sold, including Target, Kroger, Walmart, Albertsons-Safeway, Meijer, Raley’s, Wegmans, Harris Teeter, HEB, Amazon and more.