For the first time ever, Starbucks will bring together 12 baristas from around the world to compete for the title of Starbucks Global Barista Champion.

Here’s what you need to know about Starbucks Global Barista Championship:

Inaugural Event: This first-ever Starbucks Global Barista Championship will run June 9-11 in Las Vegas. Over the three-day competition, 12 baristas from around the world will showcase their coffee passion, expertise and craft through a variety of skills and knowledge-based competitions. The event will take place during the Starbucks Leadership Experience conference with more than 14,000 partners (employees) from the United States and Canada in attendance to watch the first-ever Starbucks Global Barista Champion be crowned.

Global Representation: 12 baristas from China, Japan, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America and the Caribbean regions will compete for the global title in the culmination of world-wide competitions spanning over a year where more than 84,000 baristas competed.

About the Competition: Over the three-day competition, baristas will showcase their coffee passion, expertise, and craft through a variety of skills and knowledge-based competitions, like blind coffee tastings, latte art, and creating a signature beverage. The 12 champions will compete on June 9 and 10 in the semi-finals, and four finalists will move on to compete on June 11 in the finals, where the winner will be announced.