Starting this month, customers can find two new and delicious ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages rolling out now at grocery and convenience stores: RTD Starbucks Iced Energy and RTD Starbucks Frappuccino Lite. The RTD beverages were developed through the North American Coffee Partnership (NACP), a longstanding joint venture between Starbucks and PepsiCo that brings premium, high-quality RTD Starbucks beverages where groceries are sold in stores and online in the U.S.

New Ready-to-Drink Starbucks Iced Energy

RTD Starbucks Iced Energy is a hydrating and sparkling energy drink crafted with 160mg of plant-based caffeine for a refreshing energy boost that helps support mental clarity*. The beverages, which come in three flavors contain 5 calories and zero grams of sugar.

Starbucks Iced Energy Tropical Peach is crafted with vibrant tropical flavors, offering an invigorating and delicious taste experience.

Starbucks Iced Energy Watermelon Twist features a bold and refreshing watermelon flavor, perfect for a revitalizing boost.

Starbucks Iced Energy Blueberry Lemonade brings together two complementary flavors of sweet blueberries and tart lemonade for a delightful and balanced beverage.

Consumer interest in energy beverages continues to grow, with sales expected to reach $30 billion by 2028**, and as the trend continues to boom, hydration has become one of the most desired health benefits***.

“We always keep a pulse on the latest consumer trends and preferences to ensure we’re continuing to evolve our ready-to-drink Starbucks beverage portfolio to meet consumer demand,” said Jennifer Wong, vice president, Americas Channel Development, Starbucks. “That’s why we’re excited to bring to market two new ready-to-drink product innovations, Starbucks Iced Energy and Frappuccino Lite, to expand our portfolio and offer alternative drink options that fit everyday consumer needs.”

Arriving March 24 in grocery stores, national retailers, convenience stores and gas stations as well as online where groceries are sold, Starbucks® Iced Energy is available for a suggested retail price of $2.99 per 12 oz can.

New Ready-to-Drink Starbucks Frappuccino Lite

RTD Starbucks Frappuccino Lite Coffee Drink is a new 100 calorie addition to the iconic bottled Frappuccino line-up customers know and love, featuring Starbucks coffee, with no added sugars and available in three delicious, gelato-inspired flavors: Sea Salt Caramel, Creamy Vanilla and Double Chocolate. The new RTD Frappuccino Lite is perfect to kick start any morning routine whether you’re at home or on-the-go.

Starbucks Frappuccino Lite Sea Salt Caramel Gelato: The Sea Salt Caramel Gelato offers a creamy texture with a luscious caramel taste, complemented by subtle notes of sea salt.

Starbucks Frappuccino Lite Creamy Vanilla Gelato: The Creamy Vanilla Gelato features a smooth and silky texture with a robust vanilla flavor.

Starbucks Frappuccino Lite Double Chocolate Gelato: The Double Chocolate Gelato boasts a deep, velvety chocolate flavor with a smooth and creamy texture.

As low calorie and reduced sugar beverages remain a consumer preference, ease of preparation is emerging as a leading desire for coffee drinkers, with one-fourth valuing convenience above all. Generations like Millennials and Gen Z are seeking variety that satisfies cravings while fitting their evolving work and lifestyle needs throughout the week.**** The traditional morning coffee routine is shifting, and consumers are turning to options that deliver both quality and convenience, like new Starbucks RTD Frappuccino Lite. With 100 calories per serving, these beverages don’t compromise on flavor – offering the rich, full Frappuccino taste coffee lovers crave.

Starbucks Frappuccino Lite is rolling out now to grocery stores, national retailers, convenience stores and gas stations as well as online where groceries are sold and is available for a suggested retail price of $2.99 per 9.5oz bottle.

The new RTD Frappuccino Lite joins the NACP portfolio of coffee-forward drinks that offer a range of on-the-go and at-home options, including the beloved RTD Starbucks Frappuccino, RTD Starbucks Tripleshot and RTD Multi-serve Cold Brew. All available where groceries are sold in the US.

Since 1994, Starbucks and PepsiCo created the North American Coffee Partnership and helped define the RTD coffee category with the launch of the iconic Frappuccino coffee drink. Starbucks and PepsiCo continue to bring category-leading innovation and products to customers looking for high-quality coffee products while on-the-go, continuing to maintain a fast pace of innovation while listening to consumers and trends when creating the next delicious beverages.

* ≥75mg caffeine helps support focus. This product contains >75mg caffeine

** US Energy Drinks Market Report 2024

*** H2.O: Quenching the Future – Top Ten Trend #9

**** Mintel COFFEE AND RTD COFFEE – US, 7.14.24