Starbucks Expands Test of 100 Percent Reusable Cups

Order your drink as usual at a participating Starbucks, in the café, drive-thru or via mobile order and pay.

Your hot or cold beverage will be served in a personal cup or a ‘borrowed’ cup, which you can take with you at these 12 stores from August 14 – October 22.

If you are using a borrowed cup, when done with your beverage, return the cup by scanning and dropping the cup into a participating store’s contactless return bin. The cup will be professionally washed and sanitized, ready to be used again.

Customers who bring their own personal cup will receive the standard benefit of $0.10 off and Starbucks Rewards members will receive 25 bonus stars.

When customers return their borrowed cup, they will also have the option to register online with TURN to earn points for every Borrow a Cup return and prizes through TURN

(a leading reuse platform designed for scale - through a fully circular system, TURN offers integrated solutions to end single-use plastic.)