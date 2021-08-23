Starbucks' Fall Menu and Pumpkin Products to Arrive August 24

Starbucks customers can say TGIF (Thank Goodness it’s Fall) by enjoying all their favorite pumpkin menu items.

For nearly two decades, the pumpkin flavor at Starbucks has signaled the start of the fall season and inspired a cultural phenomenon around fall flavor and products.

Starting Tuesday, August 24, the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) is back for its 18th year. Starbucks handcrafted Pumpkin Spice Latte combines Starbucks signature espresso and steamed milk with the celebrated flavor combination of real pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. Enjoy the Pumpkin Spice Latte hot or iced and topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices.

PSL is one of Starbucks most popular seasonal beverage of all time, having sold an estimated more than 500 million sold since 2003 in the U.S.

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew returns to the menu for a third year, crafted with Starbucks Cold Brew sweetened with vanilla syrup, topped with a pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice topping.

Since its debut, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is one of the most popular seasonal iced beverages with more than 90 million beverages sold in the U.S. and outsold the PSL last year.

For customers who love all things pumpkin, Starbucks fall bakery items are now on menus nationwide. For a limited time, seasonal favorites Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Pumpkin Scone, will join the Pumpkin Loaf, which is available year-round.

Test your love of pumpkin

Starbucks is celebrating the season of pumpkin craze with its new Pumpkin Love O’ Meter, a fun and quirky digital pumpkin personality quiz that invited Starbucks customers to find out just how much of a pumpkin lover they really are. Take the quiz to find out where you fall on the Pumpkin Love O’ Meter and share your results on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Fall feels at home

Starbucks seasonal products can be enjoyed at home with a variety of pumpkin spice-flavored ground, packaged, and ready-to-drink products as well as the new Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Non-Dairy Creamer and new Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Concentrate. These items are available online and where groceries are sold nationwide.

Cozy up with Starbucks Reserve Coffee

New Starbucks Reserve Whole Bean Coffee: This fall, Starbucks is introducing two exquisite Starbucks Reserve whole bean coffees to 3,200 company-operated stores in the US, offering customers greater access to these exceptional coffees that have been hand-selected from family farms around the world and are roasted daily at Starbucks Reserve Roasteries:

Starbucks Reserve Vietnam Da Lat is rich and elegant with notes of bittersweet chocolate and dried orange peel.

Starbucks Reserve Costa Rica Naranjo features brilliant notes of apricot and almond.



If you’re not quite ready for sweater weather

You can enjoy a final sip of summer with Organic Vital Berry and Mighty Watermelon juices from Evolution Fresh, returning to cafes beginning this month. These juices are a refreshing and natural source of hydration with bright, fruity flavors. If you’d like even more ways to enjoy these delicious beverages, try the Vital Berry Cheesecake and Mighty Watermelon Marinade.