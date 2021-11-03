Starbucks' Holiday Beverage Lineup Returns

The holidays are right around the corner at Starbucks and the chain ready for another wonderful season with its partners, customers and communities.

Beginning Thursday, Nov. 4, fan-favorite holiday beverages are back at Starbucks, including the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha and, coming to the menu earlier than ever before, Irish Cream Cold Brew.

New this year, customers can enjoy the holidays with the new Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, inspired by the nostalgic, homemade seasonal treat. The first-ever non-dairy coffee holiday drink features Sugar Cookie flavored syrup, combined with Starbucks Blonde Espresso, ice, and creamy almondmilk, and topped with festive red and green cookie sprinkles for a modern twist on a holiday classic. Also delicious as a hot beverages.

Four new gifting-inspired Starbucks holiday cup designs are making spirits bright this season:

Wrapping Paper: A perfectly wrapped gift was the inspiration for this design, featuring a colorful geometric pattern of circles, sparkles and glitter grain in the season’s signature shades.

Ribbon: This design evokes a familiar moment of the season, with pieces of ribbon in white and iridescent lilac playfully dancing against a red field of sparkles, like when you've just finished wrapping up gifts for friends and family.

Holiday Lights: This cup design is like the stars on a clear winter's night, sparkling holiday lights peek out amid a swirl of ribbons and a jumble of bold, graphic letters that spell out "Starbucks."

Candy Cane: A design that looks as delicious as a Peppermint Mocha, inspired by a candy cane with the Starbucks wordmark and candy stripes of green, white and lilac.

Seasonal sweets that pair perfectly with your favorite holiday beverage include the new Reindeer Cake Pop, Sugar Plum Danish, Cranberry Bliss Bar and Snowman Cookie.

For those getting a head start on holiday shopping, look for new limited-edition seasonal merchandise, including colorful cold cups, tumblers, mugs and more, and new Starbucks Cards in a variety of cheerful designs, with an option to send as an eGift card for loved ones near and far.

Bring the comfort of the season home with Christmas Blend coffee when you pick up your holiday beverage at Starbucks, and find several of your favorite Starbucks seasonal flavors where groceries are sold.