Starbucks Introduces Iced Toasted Vanilla Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

Spring has officially sprung at Starbucks with the introduction of the new Iced Toasted Vanilla Oatmilk Shaken Espresso on Tuesday, March 1. Customers can enjoy the new beverage alongside new and returning Starbucks packaged coffees and ready-to-drink beverages. Plus, for Starbucks Rewards members, spring just got sweeter. Starting Monday, March 7, members can play the new “Prize and Delight” game, which will be giving away more than 2 million prizes. And Starbucks Rewards members traveling this spring can now use the Starbucks app to order ahead and pay at Starbucks stores located in most major airports across the U.S. – another benefit to being a Starbucks Rewards member.

New Iced Toasted Vanilla Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

The new Iced Toasted Vanilla Oatmilk Shaken Espresso is made with Starbucks Blonde espresso and notes of caramelized vanilla, shaken together with ice and topped with oatmilk for an invigorating cold beverage to boost your day for under 200 calories. The Iced Toasted Vanilla Oatmilk Shaken Espresso joins the Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and Iced Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso on the permanent menu in U.S. Starbucks stores.

What’s Blooming For Starbucks Rewards Members

Starbucks is introducing a new game this spring for Starbucks Rewards members called “Prize and Delight.” Starting Monday, March 7, Starbucks Rewards members can play for a chance to win more than 2 million prizes, ranging from Bonus Stars and Starbucks gift cards to the grand prize of one year of free Starbucks handcrafted beverages.

Use the Starbucks App to Order Ahead and Pay at Most Major Airports Across the U.S.

For Starbucks Rewards members traveling this spring, the ability to order ahead and pay using the Starbucks app is now available at Starbucks stores located in major airports across the U.S.; it’s one of the many benefits of being a Starbucks Rewards member. Starbucks Rewards members can now conveniently order and pay ahead using the Starbucks app, and then pick up their favorite Starbucks menu items before boarding their flight or as they arrive at their destination.