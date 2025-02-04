Starting February 4, Starbucks is introducing the new Blackberry Sage Refreshers and welcoming the return of two Valentine’s Day beverages.
- Blackberry Sage Refreshers: The Blackberry Sage Refresher, Blackberry Sage Lemonade Refresher and Midnight Drink pair sweet blackberries with notes of sage, shaken with water, lemonade or coconutmilk. This is the first Refreshers to pair a fruit flavor with a savory herb, a trend that’s popular in cocktails and mocktails.
- Valentine’s Day Sips:
- The Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Crème Frappuccino blends together strawberry puree, Frappuccino chips, milk and ice, which is layered on top of a splash of strawberry puree and finished with whipped cream and mocha drizzle.
- The Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Cold Brew features Starbucks Cold Brew sweetened with vanilla syrup and topped with silky, chocolate hazelnut cream cold foam and a chocolate cookie crumble.
- And don’t forget Starbucks lovers can enjoy their favorite beverages in one of Starbucks Valentine’s Day cold cups or tumblers, also available at Starbucks stores in the U.S. for a limited time.