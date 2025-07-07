Beginning Tuesday, July 8, Starbucks will introduce the new Strato Frappuccino Blended Beverage

Inspired by the Italian word strato, meaning “layer,” these beverages combine creamy cold foam with the creamy, cool Frappuccino.

Whether it’s the sweet touch of spice from the brown sugar and cinnamon of the new Brown Sugar Strato Frappuccino Blended Beverage, the juicy brightness of Strawberry Matcha Strato Frappuccino Blended Beverage, or the richness of Salted Caramel Mocha Strato Frappuccino Blended Beverage, these drinks offer a fresh take on a classic that is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

The new Strato Frappuccino Blended Beverages were also one of the first beverages to be tested through Starting 5 – a new program in which five coffeehouses test new menu items before they roll out nationally. As part of the process, it was workshopped by partners (baristas) and received positive reviews from both customers and partners.

Available in Starbucks cafés starting July 8, for a limited time this summer while supplies last.