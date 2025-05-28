Beginning today, May 28, Starbucks is kicking off the search for two Starbucks Global Coffee Creators. The company is looking for two talented content creators — one current Starbucks partner (employee) and one external candidate — who are passionate about Starbucks, coffee, culture, and community, as well as experts in creating content for social media.

For one year, these individuals will travel the world to 10-15 unique Starbucks locations and capture their journey — from Starbucks Hacienda Alsacia coffee farm in Costa Rica to the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Milano and the breathtaking Starbucks coffeehouses in Tokyo — highlighting the care and craft that goes into every cup of Starbucks coffee as well as the diverse Starbucks experiences in communities around the world.

Here’s more details on the role and how to apply:

This one-of-a-kind opportunity is more than a job – it’s a chance to gain a firsthand look at Starbucks bean-to-cup journey, meet new people and see new places, all while telling stories through social posts along the way.

This is a paid, full-time, 12-month role with travel costs covered for each creator. Additionally, travel support will be provided by Delta Air Lines and Marriott Bonvoy.