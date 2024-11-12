As of November 11, customers in the United States and Canada (excluding Quebec) can use the Starbucks app to order delivery, powered by DoorDash.

Delivery within the Starbucks app offers convenient and seamless delivery to Starbucks customers virtually wherever they are, building on previous partnership news made in January and March of 2023, bringing Starbucks to DoorDash’s leading marketplace of consumers in the U.S. and Canada. With this, Starbucks customers can now order delivery from both the Starbucks and DoorDash apps.

Delivery within the Starbucks app leverages Online Ordering, part of the DoorDash Commerce Platform, an integrated ordering system which allows merchants to personalize the digital experience, capture customer-specific insights, and drive user engagement.

When customers open the Starbucks app, they can now toggle between Pickup and Delivery at the top of the store selection screen. Delivery within the Starbucks app, powered by DoorDash, creates a unified digital experience for Starbucks customers who live within the delivery radius of participating stores.