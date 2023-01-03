Starbucks Launches Winter Menu

Starbucks is greeting the new year with the launch of its winter menu beginning Tuesday, January 3. Customers can now find their go-to winter beverage to accompany the season’s sweater weather at stores nationwide.
- New Pistachio Cream Cold Brew is joining the winter menu lineup. Cold coffee remains “hot” with customers, no matter the season at Starbucks. This handcrafted beverage starts with Starbucks Cold Brew that is sweetened with vanilla syrup and is topped with silky pistachio cream cold foam and salted brown buttery sprinkles.
- Returning for a third year is the fan-favorite Pistachio Latte, bringing cozy flavors of sweet pistachio and rich brown butter paired with espresso and steamed milk. The beverage is available hot, iced or as a Frappuccino blended beverage.
- The Red Velvet Loaf, a delicious vanilla cake swirled with classic red velvet cake and topped with white chocolatey icing, returns to the store’s pastry case.
- Three special whole bean coffees will be available this season: Starbucks Tribute Blend at all Starbucks stores, and two Starbucks Reserve coffees – New Starbucks Reserve Guatemala Lake Atitlan and Starbucks Reserve Ethiopia Yirgacheffe Chelelektu – available at select Starbucks stores and Starbucks Reserve locations.
