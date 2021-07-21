Starbucks Launching Annual Summer Game on July 21

Starbucks has even more ways to celebrate the sunshine and continue the good vibes with the launch of its annual Summer Game for Starbucks Rewards members. Starting July 21 and running through August 22, Starbucks Rewards members can play the Starbucks Summer Game for the chance to win more than 2.2 million prizes, ranging from coupons for free iced beverages to Starbucks exclusive summer merchandise like a pool floatie inspired by the Mango Dragonfruit Starbucks Refreshers beverage.

There will also be the chance to enter a sweepstakes to win new types of grand prizes this year such as Bose Frames Soprano Audio Sunglasses, free handcrafted beverages for three months* or 10,000 Stars and more.

This year’s game is a plinko-style digital game where players drop a ball that will land in either an instant win prize or grand prize sweepstakes entry slot to collect a prize. Starbucks Rewards members can earn a game “play” by making an eligible transaction at a participating Starbucks location in the U.S. Limit is two plays per day. The purchase must be made using a Starbucks Card, a linked payment method, or by scanning the Starbucks app prior to checkout.