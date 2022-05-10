Starbucks Now Serving Chocolate Cream Cold Brew in Summer Lineup

Beginning Tuesday, May 10, summer is back at Starbucks, and customers can find the newest must-have summer sips and delicious food to complement any summer moment.

The summer menu features the new Chocolate Cream Cold Brew and new Lime-Frosted Coconut Bar, both available year-round, and returning favorite Unicorn Cake Pop, available for a limited time. The summer season also pairs perfectly with fan-favorite Starbucks Frappuccino blended beverages, like the Caramel Ribbon Crunch and Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino blended beverages, and colorful Starbucks Refreshers® beverages including the Dragon Drink or Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers, available at Starbucks stores year-round.

Cool down with Starbucks newest cold coffee, the Chocolate Cream Cold Brew. Inspired by nostalgic summer moments, the beverage features Starbucks Cold Brew that is topped with a light, sweet and silky chocolate cream cold-foam, and is sweetened with vanilla syrup.

“When creating this beverage, we wanted to bring our customers a drink that would transport them back to their favorite summer memories with each sip,” says Rosalyn Batingan of Starbucks beverage development team. “The classic combination of coffee and notes of chocolate, along with the malt flavor in the chocolate cream cold foam, are reminiscent of a chocolate malted milkshake or that last bit of melted chocolate ice cream on a warm summer day to recreate the sweet, creamy flavor of summers past.”

Starbucks Cold Brew first joined the menu in 2015, and is made from a custom blend of Latin American and African beans specifically chosen and expertly roasted for this brew method. It’s handcrafted by Starbucks baristas in small batches daily, and slow-steeped in cool water for 20 hours, resulting in sweet, smooth flavors with soft cocoa notes.

The new Lime-Frosted Coconut Bar combines chewy coconut, oatmeal and mini white chocolate chips, topped with lime frosting, a drizzle of white icing and a sprinkle of coconut shavings, for a taste of summer with every bite. Now available as part of the permanent Starbucks menu.

Returning: The beloved Unicorn Cake Pop is back for a limited time to add some magic to your summer. Also returning to the permanent menu is the Bacon, Sausage & Egg Wrap to fuel your summer.

Starbucks is introducing vibrant, colorful new drinkware for customers to enjoy as part of their summer fun. From color changing cups to the fan-favorite Bling Cup in a new shade – purple iridescent – find the cup that matches any summer mood. Fun fact: Starbucks Rewards members who bring a clean, personal reusable cup into participating cafés will earn 25 Stars in addition to the existing 10 cents off their beverage.

This summer’s featured seasonal coffee is the medium roast Starbucks Odyssey Blend crafted from 100 percent arabica coffee from Peru, West Java and Rwanda and verified as responsibly sourced by our Coffee and Farmer Equity (C.A.F.E.) Practices sourcing program. The coffee is crafted from these three coffee regions that chart a new path forward for the coffee industry, and embody the innovative and responsible ways in which the farmers in the regions grow, cultivate and process coffee. With notes of tangerine zest and wild honey, this blend boldly envisions a more sustainable future for our industry. Available at Starbucks stores for $15.95, for a limited time.