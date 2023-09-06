Starbucks to Offer BOGO Fall Drinks Throughout September

As you may have heard, PSL season is officially here! Starting tomorrow Thursday, Sept. 7, and every Thursday this month, Starbucks Rewards members have one more reason to keep the fall festivities going with a buy one, get one free ThursYays offer.

Every Thursday, throughout September, Starbucks Rewards members can buy one fall beverage and get another one free (BOGO) after 12 p.m. local time. The ThursYays offer begins tomorrow, 9/7, and will recur each Thursday of September, on 9/14, 9/21 and 9/28. Customers will find the BOGO coupon in the Starbucks app, and they can apply it when ordering ahead, or by asking their barista to apply it.

Included in the offer are fall classics like the PSL, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, new seasonal sips, the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte and Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, as well as the Chai Tea Latte and Caramel Apple Spice – any size, including hot/iced/blended versions. With several drinks to choose from, there’s a fall beverage for everyone to enjoy!

Available exclusively in the Starbucks app, this BOGO offer can be redeemed at U.S. company-operated stores and participating licensed stores. Offer not available through Starbucks Delivers on Uber Eats or DoorDash.