Starbucks to Offer Classes on Brewing, Mixology, and Tasting at its Reserve Locations

Starbucks recently announced a series of immersive coffee experiences—called the Starbucks Reserve Signature Experiences—available for customers visiting the Starbucks Reserve Roasteries in Chicago, Seattle and New York that will let them explore the craft, theater, and innovation of Starbucks Reserve coffee.

Led by expert baristas and mixologists, participants will learn the latest in coffee brewing, mixology skills and tasting during the small-group classes (ranging 30-60 minutes).

Here are the details:

“Art of the Espresso Martini”: A master class in coffee’s most iconic cocktail. Learn to craft the signature Starbucks Reserve Espresso Martini alongside Starbucks expert mixologists and enjoy their own globally-inspired espresso martini flight, paired with Princi bites. (Cost: $95/person; limited to customers 21 and above)

"Oleato Tasting Experience": Immerse in the alchemy of Starbucks Reserve coffee infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil, completing a muti-step tasting experience featuring Oleato Deconstructed, Oleato Iced Cortado, Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew OR Oleato Golden Foam Espresso Martini. (Cost: $50/person)

"Coffee Lab: A Journey of the Senses": Discover a multi-step sensory journey and learn how to taste coffee like a pro, identifying the layered flavors and aromas of two single-origin Starbucks Reserve coffees using the iconic Chemex brewer, followed by building an "aroma lab" of edible ingredients. (Cost: $45/person)

Whether a frequent Starbucks Reserve Roastery visitor or someone looking for one-of-a-kind experience during summer travel, customers can purchase a ticket for a Signature Experience at starbucksreserve.com/en-us/coffee.