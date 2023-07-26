Starbucks Offers 50 Percent Off Cold Beverages

Starting July 26, Starbucks Rewards members can cool off with a new and exclusive Summer WinsDays beverage deal you won’t want to miss.
What you need to know:
- New! 50% off Every Wednesday – Starbucks Rewards members can receive 50% off one cold beverage after 12 p.m. starting tomorrow, July 26 until August 9.
- Sip on a cold coffee favorite or one of the new Frozen Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers beverages by using the Summer WinsDays coupon – available exclusively through the Starbucks app.
